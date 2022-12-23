Govt Approves Nasal Vaccine for COVID-19

The Centre on Friday approved the use of nasal vaccine of COVID-19 which will be used as a heterologous booster. As per reports, the nasal vaccine is expected to be added to the Co-win portal today.

According to ANI report, the nasal vaccine for coronavirus will be included in the Covid-19 vaccination program from today onwards and it will be first available in the private hospitals.

Confirming the approval of Nasal vaccine for Covid-19 Prasar Bharati wrote- " Central Government approves the use of Bharat Biotech Nasal Vaccine. The vaccine is available on the CoWIN App starting today." "Nasal vaccines are currently only available in private hospitals," it added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Thursday to assess the COVID-19 situation in the country and cautioned against complacency while laying stress on testing and strengthening the surveillance measures, specially at international airports. He emphasised COVID-appropriate behaviour at all times, especially in view of the upcoming festive season, including wearing masks in crowded public places.

Amid concerns due to rise in cases in some countries, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya briefed Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha about the measures being taken by the government to meet the possible challenges.

He said the government has started random RT-PCR sampling among the passengers arriving at International airports in the country amid the recent surge of Coronavirus infection in countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, France, and the United States.