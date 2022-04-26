COVID-19: No of Cases in IIT-Madras Rises to 111

The COVID-19 cases in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-Madras) has reached up to 111 with 32 more students tested positive for the virus.

On April 25, the institute reported 19 new cases of the virus which took the count of total cases in 79. Testing and contact tracing is still underway at the IITM campus and authorities have stated that more cases are expected to be detected after the results of the samples come.

According to reports, 1,121 samples were taken on Monday out of which 32 came back positive. The first case at IIT Madras was detected on April 19, 2022. Since then, thousands of samples have been collected and the positivity rate at the IIT Chennai campus itself stands at 3.84 percent.

Meanwhile, the chief minister has also taken into account the IIT Madras COVID cluster and held a virtual review meeting to assess the COVID-19 situation as cases continue to rise the campus and in the state.

The state health department has urged the district authorities to be alert, aware and to ensure the safety protocols are being followed by all.

The state government also enforced COVID-19 SOPs, especially on the campus to ensure that the infection does not spread rapidly.

