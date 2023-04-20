COVID Cases Continue To Surge In India; 12,591 Fresh Infections In Last 24 Hrs

India reported a total of 12,591 fresh COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours, making a significant jump from yesterday’s tally of 10,542 cases.

Last week, the country had seen a declining graph in the past five days from April 15 to April 18 when 11,109 and 7,633 cases were reported respectively. India recorded 7,633 on April 18, 9,111 on April 17, 10,093 on April 16, and 10,753 on April 15.

The country's active cases increased to 65,286 which was 63,562 yesterday, the Union healthy ministry informed.

Currently, the recovery rate stands at 98.67 per cent with a daily positivity rate of 5.46 per cent.

Moreover, 10,827 recoveries were also reported in the last 24 hours.

The weekly positivity rate currently stands at 5.32 per cent, the ministry further stated.

On Wednesday, the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, Dr PK Mishra, chaired a high-level meeting to assess the situation amid rising COVID-19 cases.

The focus of the meeting was on the status of preparedness of health infrastructure and logistics, drugs, vaccination campaign in the country and the key necessary steps as a response to the recent surge in Covid cases, the PMO informed.

"Dr PK Mishra stressed that the time tested 5-fold strategy of Test-Track-Treat-Vaccination and adherence COVID Appropriate Behaviour must continue to be implemented and equally crucial to promote awareness within the community regarding COVID appropriate behaviour and caution citizens against complacency," the PMO statement read.