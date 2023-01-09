‘Covid Situation in India Better Than Anywhere Else’ Adar Poonawalla

The CEO of Serum Institute of India Adar Poonawalla on Sunday said that Covid situation in India is better than anywhere else.

While attending an inauguration ceremony of Bharti Super Speciality Hospital in Pune, he lauded India’s fight against Covid pandemic. He said that the government and healthcare workers have largely contributed in tackling the pandemic in the country.

He said, “Everyone is looking at India today our Covid management is one of the major reasons why. It was all possible because of the government, healthcare workers and a common goal to tame the virus.”

“I have been all over the world but the Covid situation in India is better than anywhere else. I would urge everyone to stay in India,” he added.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya urged the public to adhere to covid appropriate behavior and follow the guidelines issued by the Centre.

He asked the public not to panic as Covid would keep mutating and more strains or variants will come to the fore. Due to this, he added, the citizens shouldn’t be needlessly alarmed and only believe in the information shared by government sources to avoid panic.