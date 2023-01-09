Covovax to Get Approval as Booster Dose in Next 15 Days

The CEO of Serum Institute of India Adar Poonawalla said on Sunday that their Covovax vaccine will get approval as booster dose against Covid in the next 10 to 15 days.

Addressing the media on the sidelines of an event at Bharati Vidyapeeth University, the CEO said, “Central Government has a lot of stock of Covishield and also Covovax vaccine will get approval as a booster dose in the next 10 to 15 days.”

Poonawalla said that the vaccine works very well against the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, on being asked about the availability of Covishield vaccine and its lack of supply to the states and districts, he said, “The central government has a lot of stock of Covishield they can give it to the state, as of not production of Covishield is at a halt at SII, we can start it if needed but the Covovax vaccine will get approval as a booster in the next 10 to 15 days, it works well against the Omicron variant of coronavirus.”

“During Covid-19, everyone was looking at India, not just in terms of healthcare but because the country managed to take care of a huge population and also helped 70 to 80 nations, This was all possible because of the leadership of our central government and state governments, healthcare workers, manufacturers, all of whom worked together with one common goal,” he added.