Covovax Available for Everyone Above 12 Years of Age: SII CEO

Amid the rising cases of COVID-19 across the country, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pune based Serum Institute of India Adar Poonawalla clarified that the COVID-19 vaccine Covovax is available for everyone above the age of 12 years.

Poonawalla in a tweet said, “A lot of you have asked if Covovax is available for adults. The answer is yes, it is available for everyone above the age of 12.”

This comes a day after Poonawalla announced on Twitter that Covovax is now available for children in India.

“Covovax (Novavax), is now available for children in India. This is the only vaccine manufactured in India that is also sold in Europe and has an efficacy of 90 per cent. This is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of providing yet another vaccine to protect our children," he said in a tweet.

The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) approved the Serum Institute of India's Covovax COVID-19 vaccine last week for the age group 12-17.

Last year in December, the government cleared Covovax for restricted use in an emergency situation.



