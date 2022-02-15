Good-Bye COVID-19! But When Will It Emerge Again?

Juthika Baruah

Corona has waved Good-bye from the country. Assam too lifted COVID-19 restrictions from the state as the cases have declined as claimed by the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. But the question arises as to has the pandemic actually bid good-bye or is it just because that the five states in the country are scheduled with election fever, the government has said that the pandemic is almost over.

The Assam government also lifted all the COVID-19 restrictions from today amid the drop in the cases but has it actually dropped. The cases suddenly rises creating panic among the public and suddenly it drops which make the people curious to know that is Corona really exists.

Although the government said that the COVID-19 cases sees a sharp decline in the country as well as in the state, but experts warned that no one should assume that Omicron variant which is the latest variant of COVID-19 will be the end game.

If Corona really bids good-bye then it’s well and good as the pandemic has made the people paralysed especially the weaker section of the people. Corona has changed the lifestyle of the general people. Lakhs of educated employed has gone unemployed, many have even lost paths for self-occupied.

No one have any idea as when the will the people get back to normalcy. The government does not take responsibility of the people who suffered due to the pandemic. The rise and drop in cases of covid are according to the government but who will be responsible for the ones who lost their job due to the pandemic, for the families who lost their earning members.

Has Corona which first emerged in China now spread across the world comes according to the government in India? Because the several SOPs issued by the government at several points of time compelled people to think that corona comes according to the government.

It may be mentioned that the COVID-19 cases suddenly dropped ahead of the 2021 assembly polls and now before the municipal board elections and Majuli by-polls, the cases suddenly dropped.

Now that the elections are round the corner, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the cases have dropped and the schools and colleges which remain closed since January now reopened. The government has also issued separate SOPs mentioning that the COVID-19 protocols should be strictly adhered but who will monitor whether the public has followed the protocols provided by the government.

It has been a regular exercise for the government that before every election, government bids farewell to corona and after a few days they again recalled with a different variant.

The Assam government also announced that they will grant financial aid to the families of the deceased who died of COVID but has the government kept the promises.

The COVID-centric market has also developed in the country. Firstly, the mask and sanitizer market has grabbed the market. Many organizations have been developed to produce masks and sanitizers. After that comes the market of Oxygen, oxymeter and life saving injections.

The products related to COVID-19 has grabbed the market but most of the business related to daily lives are hampered due to the pandemic but the government is least bothered.

Corona comes, Corona goes but it is the common people who suffers.