Health Advisory To Noida Schools As Multiple Students Test COVID-19 +

Schools in Noida received health advisory after multiple students tested positive for COVID-19. The health advisory has been provided by the Gautam Buddh Nagar health department.

The Health Department has advised all schools across Noida and Greater Noida to immediately inform the health department about any child with a cough, cold, fever or any other symptom of COVID-19.

One of the schools in the district, which had reported infection to 13 children and three teachers on Monday, has now switched to the online mode till next week.

In the statement issued by the health department it was stated that 33 more people, including the 10 children, have tested positive for COVID-19 since Tuesday morning and the total number of active cases in the district now stands at 90.

Due to the number of increasing cases in schools, especially with a large number of minors getting infected, the health department issued an advisory on reporting of school students who have tested positive for COVID-19 or are showing any of the symptoms as a preventive measure against the pandemic, reported Times Now.

"You are requested that if any child studying in your school has cough, cold, fever, diarrhea or any symptom of COVID-19, then you are requested to immediately inform the chief medical officer's office using help line no-1800492211 or email ID cmogbnr@gmail.com, so that proper treatment can be provided in time,” stated the advisory issued by the CMO, Dr Sunil Kumar Sharma.

Many Private Schools in Noida have also taken the initiative to issue their own advisories to parents and guardians due to the increase in infection amongst minors. The advisories issued state that in case the child is suffering from fever, cough, cold or diarrhea, parents should refrain from sending the child to school.

Schools have also asked parents and guardians in case they have visited any foreign countries, they must monitor the health of the child, and in case any symptoms arise, the child should not be sent to schools until they make a full recovery.

Additionally, Schools have also asked parents to send a bottle of sanitiser and a spare mask for students to use to maintain COVID-19 safety protocols.

