COVID-19: IMA Issues Public Advisory, Ask to Wear Masks

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has made an appeal to the public to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour with immediate effect in order to contain the further spread of the virus after China registered an unprecedented daily spike of infections.

The IMA also issued a public advisory in which it has outlined necessary steps to overcome "the impending Covid outbreak.”

While appealing to the public to wear face masks in crowded places, the IMA stressed on maintaining social distancing, regular handwashing with soap and water or sanitizers, in its advisory.

The IMA said that the general public has been advised to avoid gatherings like marriages, political or social meetings, and international travel if possible. It further appealed to the people to consult doctors in case of any symptoms like fever, sore throat, cough, loose motions etc, and get Covid vaccination including precaution dose at the earliest.

"In view of the sudden surge of COVID cases in different countries, the Indian Medical Association alerts and appeals to the public to follow COVID appropriate behaviour with immediate effect. As per the available reports, nearly 5.37 lakhs new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours from major countries like the USA, Japan, South Korea, France, and Brazil. India has reported 145 new cases in last 24 hours, out of which four cases are the new China variant - BF.7," the advisory stated.

It also urged the government to upscale the preparedness "for any such situation as seen in 2021" by issuing necessary instructions to the concerned Ministries and Departments to make available emergency medicines, oxygen supply, and ambulance services.

In the last six months, India reported four cases of the BF.7 Omicron sub-variant, which is reportedly driving the current surge of infections in China. Sources said there are currently 10 different variants of Covid-19 in the country, with the latest being BF.7.