India Logs 13,313 Covid-19 Cases, 38 Deaths

India on Thursday logged 13,313 new Covid-19 cases taking the total tally of infections to 4,33,44,958. Meanwhile, the active cases tally rose to 83,990.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, the death toll climbed to 5,24,941 with 38 new fatalities in the country.

The 38 new fatalities include 20 from Kerala, four from Uttar Pradesh, three each from Delhi and Maharashtra, two each from Punjab and West Bengal and one each from Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Mizoram.

Among the 5,24,941 deaths in the country, 1,47,892 have been reported from Maharashtra, 69,917 from Kerala, 40,113 from Karnataka, 38,026 from Tamil Nadu, 26,242 from Delhi, 23,532 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,212 from West Bengal.

Meanwhile, the active cases comprise 0.19 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.60 per cent, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.03 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 2.81 per cent.

The number of people who have recovered from the disease surged to 4,27,36,027, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.21 per cent.

According to the ministry, 196.62 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.