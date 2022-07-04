India Logs 16,135 Covid-19 Cases in Last 24 Hours

India reported 16,135 new Covid-19 cases on Monday.

With this, the active cases tally in the country has increased to 1,13,864, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The total Covid-19 tally has now risen to 4,35,18,564.

Meanwhile, with 24 new fatalities, the total death toll has climbed to 5,25,223.

13,958 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 4,28,79,477.

The active cases comprise 0.26 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.54 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 2,153 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.



A total of 3,32,978 samples were tested on Sunday, taking cumulative samples tested till date to 86,39,99,907.