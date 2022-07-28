India Logs 20,577 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, 44 Deaths

India on Thursday reported 20,557 new Covid-19 cases, taking the country’s active cases tally to 1,46,323.

The total tally of Covid-19 cases has climbed to 4,39,59,321, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) data updated on Thursday.

Meanwhile, with 44 new fatalities, the death toll in the country spiked to 5,26,211.

The 44 new fatalities include 12 from Kerala, eight from Maharashtra, five from West Bengal, two each from Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur and Tripura and one each from Assam, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Odisha and Sikkim.

The number of people who have recovered from the disease surged to 4,32,86,787, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20 per cent, according to the Health Ministry.

The active cases comprise 0.33 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.47 per cent, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 5.18 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 4.71 per cent, according to the ministry.

India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 203.21 crores on Thursday. This has been achieved through 2,68,70,726 sessions.

The vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on March 16, 2022. So far, more than 3.87 Crores (3,87,53,472) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine. Similarly, the Covid-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from April 10, 2022 onwards.