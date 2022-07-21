India Logs 21,566 New Covid-19 cases in Last 24 Hours

India reported 21,566 new Covid-19 cases with 45 deaths in the last 24 hours.

With this, the active cases tally in the country has risen to 1,48,881, according to the data updated by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the total death toll in the country has risen to 5,25,870.

On the other hand, 18,294 patients recovered from the infection and was discharged in the last 24 hours. With this, the number of people who have recovered from the disease has increased to 4,31,50,434. The death rate has been recorded at 1.20 per cent.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.25 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 4.51 per cent. The ministry also informed that the active cases comprise 0.34 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.46 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive have exceeded 200.91 crore on Thursday.