India Logs Over 17K COVID-19 Cases in last 24 Hours, 30% Higher Than Yesterday

India on Friday reported 17,336 daily new COVID-19 cases, over 30% higher than yesterday. The latest surge in daily cases is the highest in 124-days. Meanwhile, India's active caseload currently stands at 88,284.

Thirteen fresh Covid-linked fatalities were also reported, taking the total number of lives lost since the beginning of the pandemic to 5,24,954.

The number of active cases in India went up by over 4,200 and now stand at 88,284 - or 0.19 per cent of the total cases. 13,029 people recovered from the deadly infection in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery rate to 98.60 per cent.

On the vaccination front, over 13 lakh doses were administered on Thursday, of which 3.77 lakh were booster doses. Including both - the 1st and 2nd doses - over 3.23 lakh children between the ages of 12 to 14 years were also vaccinated in the last 24 hours.