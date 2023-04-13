India Reports 10,158 New Covid-19 Cases, 30% Spike Since Yesterday

Amid a spurt in Covid-19 cases in the last few days, India on Thursday reported as many as 10,158 fresh cases of the virus in the last 24 hours a nearly 30 per cent spike, according to data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

A notification from the health ministry informed that fresh cases took the number of active cases in the country to 44,998. The new cases of Covid-19 were detected out of 2,29,958 tests done during that period. The spike in cases stood at around 29.7 per cent.

Moreover, the active cases stood at 0.10 per cent. The daily positivity rate rose to 4.42 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate rose to 4.02 per cent.

Meanwhile, as many as 5,356 recoveries were also reported in India during the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the country since the start of the pandemic to 4,42,10,127. The recovery rate currently stands at 98.71 per cent.

On the other hand, at least 15 deaths were reported in the country due to Covid-19 related causes in the last 24 hours. This took the total death toll due to the virus in India since the start of the pandemic to 5,31,035. The deaths account for 1.19 per cent.

A further 327 Covid-19 vaccine jabs were administered throughout India in the last 24 hours. This took the cumulative number of vaccine shots administered under the nationwide vaccination drive to 220.66 crores. Out of this, 95.21 crore vaccines were second doses, while another 22.87 crore jabs were that of the precautionary dose.

It may be noted that out of all Indian states, Kerala reported the highest change in daily Covid-19 cases. Kerala reported as many as 1,802 fresh cases of the virus in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra came in second with 546 fresh cases, while Delhi stood third with 471 new cases reported during that time.

PTI quoted official sources as saying on Wednesday that Covid-19 in India is moving towards the endemic stage, so the cases may keep rising for the next 10-12 days after which they will subside. The sources said even though the cases are increasing, hospitalisation is low and expected to remain low.