India Reports 1,590 Fresh COVID Cases; Positivity Rate at 1.33 pc

India logged 1,590 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated on Saturday morning.

Currently, the active caseload stands at 8,601, the healthy minister notified.

The total number of recoveries from the infection has increased to 4,41,62,832 with 910 in the last 24 hours, with the recovery rate at 98.79 per cent.

The daily positivity rate and weekly positivity rate currently stand at 1.33 per cent and 1.23 per cent respectively.

The health ministry also said that 1,19,560 COVID tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, as of Saturday morning, and the conducted tests have so far reached a total of 92.08 crores.

So far, India has so far administered 220.65 crore Covid-19 Vaccine doses (95.20 crores Second Dose and 22.86 crores Precaution Dose), of which 9,497 doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

Earlier this week, the Union health ministry had advised all the states to continue focusing on the 5-fold strategy of Test-Track-Treat-Vaccination and Covid Appropriate Behaviour to tackle the prevailing virus.

The notification stated, "We will do another mock drill to see the COVID-19 preparations. Mock drills will be done soon in all the states/UTs."

"There has been no evidence of an increase in hospitalization. Precaution doses should be increased. Enhanced lab surveillance and testing of all severe acute respiratory Illness (Sari) cases needs to be done", reads the statement.

The Ministry has also asked the states to ensure the availability of required drugs and logistics for Influenza and Covid 19 across health facilities. Apart from this, states have been asked to ensure the availability of sufficient designated beds and health workers.