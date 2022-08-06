India Reports 19,406 New Covid-19 Cases

India reported 19,406 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

With this the country’s Covid-19 cases rose to 4,41,26,994, while active cases declined to 1,34,793, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data updated on Saturday.

Meanwhile, with 49 new fatalities, the death toll has climbed to 5,26,649. The number of recoveries surged to 4,34,65,552, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.19 per cent.

Out of the 49 new fatalities, five each were reported from Maharashtra and West Bengal, three from Chhattisgarh, two each from Delhi, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan and Tripura, and one each from Haryana, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Odisha, Punjab, Sikkim, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

The active cases comprise 0.31 percent of the total infections, while the national recovery rate was recorded at 98.50 percent. A decrease of 571 cases has been recorded in the active caseload in 24 hours.

On the other hand, the daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.96 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was 4.63 per cent, the health ministry said.