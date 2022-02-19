India Reports 22,270 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, 60,298 Recoveries

India on Saturday reported 22,270 fresh cases of Covid-19, taking the active cases to 2,53,739. According to data published by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the fresh cases were detected from 12,35,471 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

The cumulative tests conducted the country stands at 75.81 crore, the ministry informed. India also recorded 60,298 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking total recoveries to 4,20,37,536.

Meanwhile, the active cases now stand at 0.59 percent, as per the data released, while the recovery rate stood at 98.21 percent.

Apart from that, the daily positivity rate stood at 1.80 percent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.50 percent.

Notably, India also reported 325 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the total deaths due to Covid-19 to 5,11,230.

With more than 36.28 lakh vaccine doses administered in the last 24 hours under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive, the total Covid-19 vaccine coverage rose to 175.03 crore.