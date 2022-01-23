India Reports 3,33,533 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, 525 Deaths In The Last 24 Hours

India on Sunday reported 3,33,533 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed. The new cases take the country’s active caseload to 21,87,205.

Meanwhile, India also recorded 525 deaths taking the total death toll to 4,89,422. India also recorded 2,59,168 recoveries in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 3,65,60,650.

Notably, the active cases now stand at 5.57 percent and the recovery rate is currently at 93.18 percent. The daily positivity rate is at 17.78 percent and the weekly positivity rate is 16.87 percent.

The nation’s Covid-19 vaccine coverage now stands at a cumulative 161.92 crore vaccine doses administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.