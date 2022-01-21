India Reports 3,47,254 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, Omicron Tally At 9,692

India on Friday reported 3,47,254 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed. The new cases take the country’s active caseload to 20,18,825.

Meanwhile, India also recorded 703 deaths taking the total death toll to 4,88,422. India also recorded 2,51,777 recoveries in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 3,60,58,806.

Notably, the active cases now stand at 5.23 percent and the recovery rate is currently at 93.50 percent. The daily positivity rate is at 17.94 percent and the weekly positivity rate is 16.56 percent.

The nation’s Covid-19 vaccine coverage now stands at a cumulative 160.43 crore vaccine doses administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Meanwhile, 9,692 cases of the Omicron variant were reported in the country, an increase of 4.36 percent since yesterday.