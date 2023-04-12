India’s Covid-19 Tally Records Sharp Spike with 7,830 Fresh Cases

India witnessed a sharp spike in the daily Covid-19 cases as 7,830 fresh infections were reported in the last 24 hours.

This is the highest spike in 223 days. With this, India's active caseload jumped to 40,215 on Wednesday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data stated.

A total of 4,42,04,771 people have recovered so far with the recovery rate rising to 98.72 percent. Meanwhile, with 16 new fatalities, the death toll due has increased to 5,31,016. The fatality rate stands at 1.19 percent, the health ministry data revealed.

16 new fatalities are as follows - two each in Delhi, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, and one each in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

The country had recorded a single-day jump of 7,946 Covid-19 cases on September 1 last year.

Meanwhile, in a massive country-wide exercise in India's fight against Covid-19, a two-day Covid mock drill was conducted successfully at 35 States and Union territories across 724 districts, the union health ministry informed on Tuesday.

The ministry stated in the release, "Amidst a gradual spike in Covid-19 cases in several states, the Union health ministry had written to states and UTs on March 28, 2023, to conduct mock drills on April 10 and 11 across all health facilities, including Covid dedicated healthcare facilities to evaluate their level of preparedness, in terms of equipment, procedure and manpower".