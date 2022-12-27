Mansukh Mandaviya Reviews Mock Drill for Covid-19 Management at Safdarjung Hospital

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya visited the Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi on Tuesday to review the mock drill being undertaken for ensuring readiness of hospital infrastructure for Covid-19 management.

He had an informal interactive session with Heads of Departments and staff of Safdarjung Hospital and Vardhman Mahavir Medical College. He spent around an hour with the heads of various departments, doctors, nurses, and heads of security and sanitation services and listened with patience to their numerous suggestions on quality hospital management, clinical practices, infection control measures, sanitation processes and patient-centered high quality healthcare provision.

They shared their experience of working for providing round the clock services during the pandemic. Mandaviya advised the HoDs to meet their teams every week, undertake physical visit of all departments and evaluate their performance to ensure best output. He also praised the doctors for their exemplary work during the pandemic.

Mansukh Mandaviya cautioned against complacency and urged everyone to follow covid appropriate behaviour. He emphasized to remain on the alert, refrain from sharing unverified information and ensure high level of preparedness.

Dr Atul Goel, Director General of Health Services, Dr B L Sherwa, Medical Superintendant, Safdarjung Hospital, and heads of various departments including sanitation were present on the occasion.

During his visit, the union health minister said, “I recently reviewed the Covid status and preparedness for its prevention and management with state health ministers. Mock drills are being conducted across the country today to review the preparedness for management of Covid, for which clinical readiness at hospitals is crucial. Government as well as private hospitals are undertaking mock drills today.”