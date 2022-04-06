New COVID Variant XE Arrives India, 1st Case in Mumbai

Mumbai reported first case of new COVID variant XE. Out of 376 samples tested, one turned positive for the XE variant.

In its latest sero survey report, Mumbai’s civic body said they found one case of XE variant and one case of Kappa variant. Of the 230 patients whose samples were sent for sero survey, 21 were subsequently hospitalized. However, none needed oxygen support or intensive care, the report said.

XE variant was recently traced in UK.

A new strain of the COVID-19 Omicron variant, first detected in the UK, appears to be more transmissible than previous strains of the coronavirus, the WHO has said, asserting that COVID-19 remains a public health emergency of international concern and warning that it is “too early” to reduce the quality of surveillance.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said in its latest update that the XE recombinant (BA.1-BA.2) was first detected in the UK on January 19 and more than 600 sequences have been reported and confirmed since then.

Meanwhile, the Tata Institute for Genetics and Society has urged citizens of the country not to panic and closely monitor the development of the variant.

