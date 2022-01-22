Omicron is good, free vaccine: Doc

The ongoing flu like wave that has swept every household in Assam is actually good for all of us giving us antibodies and making us immune for future Covid variants.

"If you have taken both the vaccines, had Covid and also this round of flue(Omicron), then you are almost safe from all kind of future variants of Covid" said renown Child Specialist Prakritish Bora.

In fact not only Dr Prakritish Bora, but a host of doctors who were in Panel of Pratidin Time Friday talk show Bisleshson, namely Dr Jayanta Prasad Sharma,. Dr Tulika Goswami, Dr S.K.Das and Dr Aditya Langthasa were unanimous that Omicron was a blessing in disguise.

Each of them categorically said that Omicron does not even need any medicine and it will pass through the body in 48 hours with flu like symptoms.

"The ICMR, Dibrugarh centre screened a large sample of flu in and around Dibrugarh district and 99.99% are Omicrons. So we can clinically say that majority of flu are Omicron case and it does not need medication and certainly not the antibiotics like Azitromycin" said Dr Tulika Goswami.

Dr Aditya Langthasa also echoed the same feeling saying there was no need for any panic. Both Dr Prakritish Bora and Dr Tulika Goswami feel that school, colleges and all work place should remain functional so that healthy population fight it out and reach the herd immunity.

Dr S K das also feel that by the end of February, Assam should reach herd immunity as Omicron is very contagious but has very less severity.