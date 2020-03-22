Coronavirus: City bus services shut down in Guwahati

In view of the outbreak of the novel Coronavirus, the city bus association in Guwahati has decided to shut down the bus services for three days.

According to a press release, the lockdown will come into effect from March 22 and will continue till March 24. “As per discussion of the co-ordination committee of all city bus associations, all city buses will be locked down for three days wef 22/3/2020 to 24/3/2020 prevent the spread of novel Coronavirus,” read the statement.

It may be mentioned here that amid the Coronavirus scare, Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday announced that no standing passengers will be allowed to travel in buses throughout the State. Also, the Assam government has already ordered the closure of all beauty parlours, salons, bars and pubs in the State with effect from March 18.