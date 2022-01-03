COVID-19: 66 Onboard Passengers in a Mumbai-Goa Cruise Ship Test Positive

After one crew member aboard a Cordelia Cruise ship has tested positive for COVID-19. The ship with over 2,000 people left Mumbai for Goa.

After the crew member has tested positive for the virus, the samples of 2000 passengers and crew members on the ship were taken for testing out of which 66 came out positive.

A medical team in PPE kits went on board to conduct an RT-PCR test of all 2,016 people on Sunday, including passengers and crew members.

“The respective collectors and Mumbai Port Trust (MPT) staff have been informed. The govt will take appropriate measures to discuss disembarking of passengers,” Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said.

On Sunday, the minister told reporters that the ship operator had been asked to conduct Covid-19 tests of all passengers, and they would not be allowed to disembark if they are found infected with the coronavirus, reported India Today.

The cruise is near Mormugao Port cruise terminal as the MPT did not allow the cruise to dock in Goa.

