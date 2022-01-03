Prem Chopra, His Wife Admitted To Hospital After Testing COVID+ve

Veteran Bollywood actor Prem Chopra and his wife Uma Chopra were admitted to a hospital on Monday after testing positive for COVID-19.

As per reports, Chopra (86), along with his wife, were admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital.

“Prem Chopra and his wife tested positive for covid-19 and were admitted under Dr Jalil Parkar in Lilavati hospital for treatment.

“They both have received the monoclonal antibody cocktail and are recuperating well. Hopefully (he) will be discharged in a day or two. At the age of 86 years (he) is responding quite well,” Parkar said in a statement.

Prem Chopra, known for playing iconic villain roles in Hindi films like “Bobby”, “Do Raaste”, and “Kati Patang”, is the latest Bollywood personality to have contracted the virus.

Recently, John Abraham and his wife Priya Runchal, producer Ekta Kapoor, actors Mrunal Thakur, Nora Fatehi, veteran filmmaker Rahul Rawail, producer Rhea Kapoor and her filmmaker-husband Karan Boolani tested positive for the virus.