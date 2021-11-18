Covid-19 Assam: 200 New Cases, 248 Discharges

Assam on Thursday registered 200 new cases of coronavirus, taking the active caseload of 1,795. The positivity rate stood at 0.53 per cent.

According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, 248 cured cases of the virus were discharged, and four deaths were registered.

The new cases today were detected out of 37,525 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, and the highest cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (77), Nagaon (15), Dibrugarh (11), and Kamrup Rural (11). Solitary deaths were reported from the districts of Dima Hasao, Goalpara, Golaghat, and Karbi Anglong.

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 6,14,863 cases, with the total recoveries touching 6,05,656. The recovery rate stood at 98.50 per cent.

Meanwhile, the total deaths surged to 6,065 in the state with the case fatality rate at 0.99 per cent.