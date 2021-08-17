Covid-19 Assam: 741 New Cases, 11 Deaths

Assam on Tuesday reported 741 new cases of coronavirus, taking the active caseload to 7,425. The overall case count of the state has touched 5,81,398.

The positivity rate is 0.73 per cent.

Further, 11 Covid-19 related fatalities were registered today, while 1,012 cured patients were discharged.

The districts reporting the highest cases are Kamrup Metro (153), Barpeta (46), Lakhimpur (41), and Sonitpur (41).

The district-wise deaths are Dibrugarh (3), while, a single death has been reported from Bongaigaon, Golaghat, Jorhat, Kamrup Rural, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Sivasagar, and West Karbi Anglong.

The recovery rate of the state is 97.54 per cent with 5,67,113 recoveries, and the death tally of the state has surged to 5,513 with a death rate of 0.95 per cent.

