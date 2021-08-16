Assam: 758 New COVID Cases, Positivity Rate Drops To 0.69 %

Assam on Monday recorded 758 new cases of coronavirus, taking the active caseload to 7,707. The positivity rate of the state is 0.69 per cent.

The new cases have been reported from 1,10,581 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, of which the districts with the highest cases are Kamrup Metro (163), Barpeta (49), Lakhimpur (49), and Nalbari (45).

Meanwhile, 1,014 discharges were registered today. The total recoveries of the state have reached 5,66,101 with a recovery rate of 97.49 per cent.

The total number of deaths in the state has surged to 5,502 with a fatality rate of 0.95 per cent.

10 fatalities were reported today from Darrang (2), Jorhat (2), Cachar (1), Golaghat (1), Hojai (1) Kamrup Metro (1), Kokrajhar (1) and Sonitpur (1).

The overall caseload of the state stood at 5,80,657.