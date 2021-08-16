Assam: 758 New COVID Cases, Positivity Rate Drops To 0.69 %

AssamCovid 19Top Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
covid
Representative Image

Assam on Monday recorded 758 new cases of coronavirus, taking the active caseload to 7,707. The positivity rate of the state is 0.69 per cent.

The new cases have been reported from 1,10,581 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, of which the districts with the highest cases are Kamrup Metro (163), Barpeta (49), Lakhimpur (49), and Nalbari (45).

Meanwhile, 1,014 discharges were registered today. The total recoveries of the state have reached 5,66,101 with a recovery rate of 97.49 per cent.

Related News

Afghan Prez Fled Country In Helicopter Full Of Cash: Report

CM Sarma Asks Industry Department To Frame New Policy To…

Minor Reshuffle In Assam Police

Meghalaya Police Issues Helpline Numbers For People Who Are…

The total number of deaths in the state has surged to 5,502 with a fatality rate of 0.95 per cent.

10 fatalities were reported today from Darrang (2), Jorhat (2), Cachar (1), Golaghat (1), Hojai (1) Kamrup Metro (1), Kokrajhar (1) and Sonitpur (1).

The overall caseload of the state stood at 5,80,657.

Also Read: CM Sarma Asks Industry Department To Frame New Policy To Promote Local Start-Ups
You might also like
Top Stories

Pratidin Time launches anti-plastic drive

Top Stories

Kaziranga: Rescued Rhino Calf Dies

National

ISRO To Set Up Regional Academic Centre At IIT Varanasi

Assam

Assam Basketball Association Secretary arrested

Top Stories

News Breakfast @6

Assam

Two children go missing in Guwahati