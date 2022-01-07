COVID-19: Assam Govt Announces Closure Of Schools Up To Class 5

AssamCovid 19Top Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
schools
Representative Image
In view of rising COVID-19 cases in the state, the Assam government on Friday announced that schools up to Vth standard will remain close till January 30 across the state, both state and private, fron Saturday (January 8).

However, standards 9-11 will have their classes held three days in a week. This was stated in the fresh Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the state government to tackle the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

“We fear that the peak of the third wave will hit Assam by the end of this month. And this time it’s expected to be much higher. It may reach to around 10,000-12,000 Covid cases daily.”

Related News

Guwahati: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Geetanagar

Chandmari, Rajgarh, Maligaon In Guwahati Identified as COVID…

Assam Govt Releases New COVID SOPs, Night Curfew from 10 PM

Assam: 3 Minor Boys Burnt to Death in Moran

 “Since the result of Omicron testing is time consuming, the state government has decided to take every fresh case of Covid19 as a case of Omicron case technically. Our assessment says that Omicron has already hit Assam,” he added.

“All classes upto class V will be closed from now till January 30 in Assam except Guwahati. In Guwahati, classes upto VIII will be shuts down,” he further said.

Moreover, the  education department will issue a detailed SOP on Saturday regarding schools and colleges.

You might also like
Assam

Assam D.El.Ed PET Result 2021 Released

Assam

Chaos in AGP office, CRPF deployed

World

Indian dance group wins America’s Got Talent

National

Railways To Stop Special Trains, Revert To Pre-Covid Prices

Assam

Assam Polls: Regionalism Vanquished In Assam

National

Rs 1 Lakh Crore Special Fund Set Up To Modernise Agri-Infra: PM Modi