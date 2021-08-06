COVID-19: Assam Logs 975 Fresh Cases, 14 Deaths

Assam on Friday reported 975 new cases of coronavirus, taking the active caseload 10,372. The positivity rate of the state has dipped to 0.85 per cent.

Further, 1,266 Covid infected patients have recuperated from the deadly contagion, while, 14 persons have succumbed to it.

1,15,049 Covid-19 tests were conducted, of which, the highest cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (121), Lakhimpur (76), Sonitpur (61), and Dibrugarh (60).

The district-wise deaths: Golaghat (2), Tinsukia (2), Barpeta (1), Cachar (1), Darrang (1), Dhemaji (1), Dibrugarh (1), Hailakandi (1), Jorhat (1), Kamrup Metro (1), Nalbari (1) and Sonitpur (1).

The total recoveries of the state are 5,55,470 and the recovery rate is 97.02 per cent, while the total deaths are 5,357 with a fatality rate of 0.94 per cent.

The total caseload of the state has touched 5,72,546.