COVID-19: Assam Logs 975 Fresh Cases, 14 Deaths

AssamCovid 19Top Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
covid
Representative Image

Assam on Friday reported 975 new cases of coronavirus, taking the active caseload 10,372. The positivity rate of the state has dipped to 0.85 per cent.

Further, 1,266 Covid infected patients have recuperated from the deadly contagion, while, 14 persons have succumbed to it.

1,15,049 Covid-19 tests were conducted, of which, the highest cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (121), Lakhimpur (76), Sonitpur (61), and Dibrugarh (60).

Related News

Indian Wrestler Bajrang Punia Faces Crushing Defeat In…

Traffic Movement From Assam Not Yet Resumed Despite…

Morigaon: Man Sells 3-Year-Old Son To Buy Drugs

India, China Disengage At Eastern Ladakh’s Gogra…

The district-wise deaths: Golaghat (2), Tinsukia (2), Barpeta (1), Cachar (1), Darrang (1), Dhemaji (1), Dibrugarh (1), Hailakandi (1), Jorhat (1), Kamrup Metro (1), Nalbari (1) and Sonitpur (1).

The total recoveries of the state are 5,55,470 and the recovery rate is 97.02 per cent, while the total deaths are 5,357 with a fatality rate of 0.94 per cent.

The total caseload of the state has touched 5,72,546.

Also Read: Indian Wrestler Bajrang Punia Faces Crushing Defeat In Semi-Final, To Play For Bronze Tomorrow
You might also like
Top Stories

COVID Vaccination Drive On Day 1 Successful: Health Ministry

Assam

Mirza: Journalists Stage Protest Against Assaulting Milan Bora

Education

Himachal Pradesh Govt Cancels Class 12 Board Exams

Assam

Scuffle between Congress-BJP supporters in Samaguri

Assam

Fani: List of NE trains cancelled

Assam

Pangolin rescued at Maligaon, three arrested