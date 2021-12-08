COVID-19, Dengue Treatment to be Included Under AB PM-JAY

The Centre on Tuesday decided to include the treatment of COVID-19 and dengue under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY), said Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar, Minister of State Health and Family Welfare.

In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, Pawar said that the laboratory tests and treatment for coronavirus infection both will be covered under the health benefit packages for the pandemic, reported news agency ANI.

As per the Union Health Ministry’s press release, the tests for COVID-19 reimbursement level package as per the ICMR guidelines.

Further, the release informed that the treatment of dengue fever, dengue hemorrhagic fever, dengue shock syndrome would be included in the health benefits package for dengue under AB-PMJAY.

