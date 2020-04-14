COVID-19 Outbreak |India Doing Better than Other Countries: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his televised address to the nation today said though the coronavirus pandemic has affected countries’ world over the measures taken by India put it in a relatively better position when compared with the situation in other countries.

PM Modi said measures like social distancing and a nationwide lockdown have helped India in containing the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Addressing the nation, PM Modi said, “You are all aware of the prevailing situation across the world in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. You have been a participant and witness to how India has been able to contain the impact of this pandemic.”

Modi said that India’s effort to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic has been way better than most countries across the world. He said that the screening of passengers flying from abroad has been started even before there was a single case in the country.

The Prime Minister said that though India has had to bear a heavy loss in terms of economy but people’s lives are more important and therefore, lockdown is necessary to fight against the deadly infection.