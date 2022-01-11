COVID-19 Vaccine Certificates Can Now be Received Through WhatsApp

The COVID-19 certificate which is now a priority for everyone to visit any public places can now be received through WhatsApp. One can receive their vaccination digital certificate at their fingertips.

The MyGovAssam in a tweet has also shared the WhatsApp number in which one can send their message to receive the certificate.

“Now get your COVID vaccine certificate simply by sending a WhatsApp message. Type ‘CERTIFICATE’ and send to 9013151515 from your registered mobile number,” the tweet of MyGovAssam said.

According to the Union Health Ministry, More than 156.05 crore (1,56,05,78,415) COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Govt. of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category.

More than 17.57 Cr (17,57,32,266) balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.

“In the challenging year 2021, from strengthening healthcare infrastructure to ensuring last-mile delivery of COVID19 vaccines, the Govt under PM Narendra Modi Ji’s leadership did everything in mission mode to combat the pandemic.”, reads a tweet by the Office of Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

