Covid Cases Continue To Fall, Assam Logs Less Than 1,000 Infections

Assam on Wednesday reported 886 new cases of coronavirus, taking the active caseload to 9,472. The positivity rate of the state is 0.87 per cent.

The new cases have been reported from 1,01,668 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, of which the districts with the highest cases are Kamrup Metro (161), Barpeta (72), Golaghat (50), and Kamrup Rural (46).

Meanwhile, 1,098 discharges were registered today. The total recoveries of the state have reached 5,60,782 with a recovery rate of 97.18 per cent.

The total number of deaths in the state has surged to 5,434 with a fatality rate of 0.94 per cent.

14 fatalities were reported today and districts of Dibrugarh, Kamrup Metro, and Udalguri recorded two deaths each, while, a single Covid-19 death was reported from Cachar, Dhubri, Kamrup Rural, Kokrajhar, Nagaon, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, and West Karbi Anglong.

The overall caseload of the state stood at 5,77,035.

