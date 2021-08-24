COVID Frontline Worker Courses At Guwahati Hospital

City based Excelcare Hospitals has been selected as a partner and training center by the Government of India for running a crash course to train and raise frontline workers in the fight against COVID19.

The training will be provided in the hospital premises, supported by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India and the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) in collaboration with Association of Healthcare Providers India (AHPI).

The course curriculum has been designed to prepare the trainees as COVID Frontline Workers in anticipation of an impending third wave of COVID19. Three courses are available for candidates to choose from according to their preference: Basic Care Support, Advanced Care Support and Home Care Support.

The training is totally free of cost and during the course of the training, the trainees will also receive a stipend. On completion of the course, a Skill India Certificate will be provided to each of the candidates. In addition to that, the qualifying candidates will also receive an insurance coverage of Rs 2 Lakhs.

The Medical Superintendent of Excelcare Hospitals informed that the course will tentatively commence from 26th August. “The course will initially start with twenty one days of class room training, followed by three months of on-the-job training. The course will equip the trainees with the required skills that will enable them to provide basic and advanced care support to COVID patients. Certification will also increase the employability of such candidates upon completion of the course. Registration is open and interested candidates can enroll themselves for the program. Minimum requirements to be met by the candidates are that one should be 10th Class Pass and 18 years of age or above. ” the Superintendent added.