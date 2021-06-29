NationalTop Stories

COVID Restrictions: 360 Indians Stranded In Pakistan Return

By Pratidin Bureau

In a sigh of relief for families of stranded Indians overseas, a total of 360 Indians who were stranded in Pakistan due to Covid-19 induced restrictions returned to the Attari-Wagah border in Punjab.

As per reports, a total of 360 Indians and 50 No Obligation to Return to India (NORI) visa holders returned to Indian soil.

Reports have also mentioned that Indians were stranded as long as for six months.

As per another report, on December 29 last year, a total of 137 people arrived in India before lockdown and repatriated to Pakistan.

