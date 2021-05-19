Cyclone Tauktae Weakens, Rains Likely in Several States

Cyclone Tauktae weakened into a “depression” and lay centred over south Rajasthan and adjoining Gujarat region on Wednesday morning, the India Meteorological Department said.

According to IMD, the cyclone is expected to bring showers in many other states after causing widespread rain in Gujarat. The cyclone might bring showers to Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, due to its interaction with the western disturbance, the IMD said.

The cyclonic “depression” was located around 60 km west-southwest of Udaipur in Rajasthan, and 110 km of Deesa in Gujarat, the IMD said in its morning bulletin.

The bulletin further said, “The remnant of the system is very likely to move further northeastwards across Rajasthan to west Uttar Pradesh during the next two days.”

The depression will bring light to moderate rainfall at most places in east Rajasthan, with very heavy rainfall at isolated places on Wednesday, the IMD said.

Due to its interaction with the western disturbance it is also very likely to cause rainfall in Uttarakhand, with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh and west Rajasthan during the next 24 hours, the bulletin said.

Squally winds with speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph are likely to prevail over east Rajasthan and adjoining Gujarat region during the next 12 hours, it further said.

The landfall process of the ”eye” of the extremely severe cyclonic storm Tauktae, which hit the Gujarat coast in Saurashtra region between Diu and Una, ended around 1.30 am on Tuesday.

As the cyclone passed through Gujarat, it left behind a trail of destruction with at least 13 people losing their lives, thousands of trees uprooted, houses destroyed, and electric poles massively damaged.

The cyclone also caused rainfall in more than 200 talukas of Gujarat.

