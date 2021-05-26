Cyclone Yaas: Dhubri & South Salmara On High Alert

As Cyclone Yaas made its landfall in West Bengal and Odisha, the Dhubri Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has issued a notification for the entire district and even South Salmara Mankachar on Wednesday.

As per reports, there has been prediction made by authorities about the cyclone affecting both districts with heavy rainfall and thunderstorms along with lightning and gusty winds between May 26 midnight upto May 27.

Further, the cyclone Yaas will affect South Salamara-Mankachar more.

“We have received a message from the higher authority to remain alert. Accordingly we have sent the message to all the concerned circle officers, Deputy Controller Civil defense, all station officers, fire and emergency offices, volunteers, field officers to remain alert.”, M. Sarkar, Project Officer DDMA was quoted as saying in The Assam Tribune.

“Although the effects may not be massive, there are chances of damage’ ‘, said Sarkar to AT and said “We are completely ready for the same to tackle any kind of disaster, due to the upcoming cyclone”.

Meanwhile, at least one crore people have been affected in the cyclone and three lakh houses damaged due to rough weather conditions which began its landfall on Wednesday morning near Dhamra port in Odisha said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that Cyclone Yaas has completed the process of landfall. “Cyclone Yaas has completed the process of landfall. Rainfall will continue till tomorrow.

According to IMD estimates, Yaas will gradually weaken into a severe cyclonic storm in the next three hours, and into a cyclonic storm during the subsequent six hours.