Darrang: 210 COBRA Battalion Sealed after Detection of COVID

The CRPF camp of the COBRA Battalion at Dalgaon in Darrang district has been declared containment zone after detection of number of COVID-19 cases. As many as 64 cases of COVID-19 have been detected in the 210 COBRA Battalion till Thursday evening.

The Darrang district administration has ordered the CRPF camp to get the campus sealed and instructed that no unauthorized person could enter or exit from the campus.

Meanwhile, the state government will announce a new set of SOPs today evening amid the rise in cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The state also reported 9 new cases of Omicron variant.

On Thursday, Assam logged as many as 844 new COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 2.37%.

