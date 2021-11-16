NationalTop Stories

Data Will Dictate History in Future: PM Modi in Audit Diwas

By Pratidin Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while emphasizing on the importance of data said that it will dictate history in the future.

The Prime Minister, while addressing the first-ever Audit Diwas in Delhi organized by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) said, “In the olden times, information was transmitted through stories, history was written through stories. But in the 21st century, data is information. In the coming times, our history will also be seen and understood through data. In future, data will be dictating the history.”

He also noted that the government has derived methods to ensure minimum interference such as contactless customs, automatic renewals, faceless assessments and online applications for service delivery.

Related News

Sanitation Workers’ Safety Made An Important Component Of…

Assam: A Wild Elephant Dies Due To Electrocution In Hojai

Guwahati: Helmets Mandatory for Pillion Riders from Dec 1

Guwahati Girls Win Red Bull Shuttle Up 2021 Event In Delhi

PM Modi further stated, “Today we are making such a system in which the thinking of ‘Sarkar Sarvam’, the interference of the government is also decreasing, and your work is also getting easier. Minimum government, maximum governance.”

Appreciating the work of CAG, he said tha it has the vantage of an outsider’s perspective. “We make systematic improvements with the help of whatever you tell us, we see it as cooperation,” PM Modi said, adding that earlier their was a “government vs CAG” mindset.

“When transparency is brought in the system, results are visible,” the prime minister added. He stated that due to the lack of transparency, various practices used to take place in the banking sector, and NPAs (Non-performing assets) kept increasing. “But we presented the reality of the previous governments, the actual situation, honestly before the nation,” he said.

ALSO READ: Assam: A Wild Elephant Dies Due To Electrocution In Hojai

You might also like
Sports

Australia’s Smith, Warner named in WC squad, likely to leave IPL teams

Top Stories

Assam Polls: Rajnath To Kickstart Campaign From Sunday

Business

Clear AGR Dues In 10 Years: SC To Telecom Companies

Top Stories

AASU Stage Sit-In Protest Wearing Black Badges During PM’s Visit

Top Stories

US Prez Donald Trump Returns to White House

National

Charanjit Singh Channi Named New Punjab CM