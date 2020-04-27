Delhi: 33 Health Workers in Max Hospital Test +ve for COVID-19

33 health workers in Max Super Speciality Hospital in Delhi’s Patparganj tested positive for COVID-19. The hospital had conducted a COVID-19 test for all the staff earlier who worked during the pandemic. However, reports say that the staffs who were tested positive of the infection were not on coronavirus duty.

Earlier, 29 staff members of Baba Saheb Ambedkar had also tested positive of the novel coronavirus.

The total number of cases in the national capital rose to 2,918 while the death toll stands at 54.

According to reports, as many as 877 people have recovered in Delhi.