Delhi: 4 Injured In Another Incident Of Fire In Nangloi

The incident happened at B- 65, Laxmi Park in Delhi’s Nangloi from an LPG cylinder, ANI reported. 

In another incident of fire from an LPG cylinder, four people were injured in Nangloi area on Monday.

Officials from the fire department said that they received calls about the incident at around 7.26 am. Three fire tenders were immediately rushed to the location near the Laxmi Park area in Nangloi.

Adding that further search was on, a fire department official said, “Fire started from LPG cylinder so far four persons sustained burn injuries”.

Earlier on Sunday, in another incident of an LPG cylinder bursting in a house in Azadpur, 17 people were reportedly injured.

