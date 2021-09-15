Delhi: 6 Arrested Pak ISI-Trained Terrorists Sent To 14-Day Police Remand

In the latest development of the Delhi terror module bust, the Court has sent six suspects to fourteen-day police custody in alleged charges of planning terrorist attacks in Maharashtra, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh during the forthcoming festival season.

On Tuesday, as per reports, the Delhi Police have busted a Pakistan-based terror module and arrested six persons, including two people — Zeeshan and Javed — who were trained in Pakistan.

Furnishing details of a multistate operation, Delhi Police Special Cell stated they had received input from the central agencies that a conspiracy was being hatched to conduct terror strikes in major cities of the country.

A multi-state operation was launched by the police state spanning three states – Delhi, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh – after being alerted about the terror module by various agencies.

“During a raid in the morning, a terrorist from Maharashtra was arrested in Rajasthan’s Kota. Three were arrested with the help of UP Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) while two others were caught in Delhi,” Neeraj Thakur, a senior official of the Special Cell was quoted as saying in an NDTV report.

As per the report, another two terrorists had even travelled to Muscat from where they travelled to Pakistan through waterways.

Further, they were trained in firearms for 15 days at a farmhouse in Pakistan.

According to an ANI report, the terrorists had formed two teams-one was being coordinated by Dawood Ibrahim’s brother, Anees Ibrahim, it was tasked to get the arms into India from across the border and keeping them concealed here. The other team was to arrange funding via Hawala.

“The arrested have stated that there were 14-15 Bangla speaking persons in their group who might have been taken for similar training. It looks like this operation was closely coordinated from across the border,” an ANI tweet stated.