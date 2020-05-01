Delhi: Another CRPF Jawan from Assam Test +ve for COVID-19

Another Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan from Assam has been tested positive for COVID-19 in Delhi. The jawan hails from Sipajhar and was posted in Delhi.

In a telephonic conversation, the jawan who was under treatment at Delhi said that the treatment is not at all satisfactory.

The jawan requested the Assam government to provide him better medical facility.

Earlier also eight CRPF jawans from the state were tested positive of the deadly virus out of which one jawan died. Md. Ikram Hussain from Barpeta died in Delhi after infected with the virus.

Other than the CRPF personnel, four others from Assam who were in Delhi for treatment have been tested positive of the novel coronavirus.