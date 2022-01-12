Delhi: Around 50 Staff Members at BJP Headquarters Test COVID +

Around 50 staff members at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in Delhi tested positive for COVID-19, sources said on Wednesday.

“Around 50 people have been found positive for COVID-19 at the BJP headquarters including staff, BVG staff (engaged in cleaning and serving), security staff, and media co-head in-charge Sanjay Mayukh as per the testing done on Tuesday. All are in isolation and are adhering to COVID-19 protocols,” sources told ANI.

According to the source, sanitization has been carried out at the Delhi office. Moreover, COVID-19 tests are being conducted on a regular basis adding that only people engaged in important activities related to the office are coming to the headquarters.

BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda also tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

“I got my COVID-19 test done after witnessing initial symptoms. My report has come positive. I am feeling fine now. On the advice of doctors, I have isolated myself. All those who have come in contact with me in the last few days are requested to get themselves tested,” tweeted Nadda in Hindi.

