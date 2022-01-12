Lovlina Borgohain Appointed as DSP

Olympic medalist Assam pride Lovlina Borgohain has been appointed as Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) by the Assam Government. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma handed over the appointment letter to her at Janata Bhawan on Wednesday.

Receiving the appointment letter, Lovlina said that this will be a memorable day for her. “I am very happy on receiving such a respected post. I will try to bring laurel to the state in the future. I will try to take forward the players of Assam and Assam police in the near future,” said Lovlina Borgohain.

Handing over the appointment letter to Lovlina, CM Sarma said that today is a day of pride for the government and police. “Lovlina Borgohain has brought laurel to the state the day when she won the medal. I am feeling proud by appointing her as DSP. She will try everything to make the future of the state bright. We have appointed her as per the sports policy of the state government,” said CM Sarma.

He further announced that the Olympic medalist will receive IPS after completion of her graduation. “A state-of-the-art stadium will be constructed in every district and a fund of Rs. 500 crores has been sanctioned. Our government will also construct a stadium at Lovlina’s home place with a cost of Rs. 25crore,” he added.

