Delhi: Four Class 10 Students Stabbed Outside a School

Four Class X Students of Government Boys Senior Secondary School in Trilokpuri in Delhi were stabbed outside a school in Mayur Vihar Phase II after a scuffle with students of another school.

The students had gone there to appear in the class 10th examination, reported news agency ANI. The report stated that three of the injured students were discharged after getting initial treatment at LBS Hospital and another is undergoing treatment at AIIMS Trauma Centre in Delhi.

All the injured students were in the age group of 15 to 16.

Pandav Nagar police station had received three PCR calls regarding the incident. On reaching the spot, it was found that 4 minor boy victims were under treatment for sharp injuries committed upon them, the ANI report said.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered.

ALSO READ: PM Modi’s Twitter Account Hacked, Later Restored