NationalTop Stories

Delhi Govt Bans Mass Gatherings in Christmas & New Year

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
The Delhi government has banned mass gatherings during Christmas and New Year Eve amid the rise in cases of COVID-19 and Omicron threat. The government said that the district magistrates and District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) would be responsible for controlling the disease.

The DDMA in an order said that all district magistrates shall conduct an intensive survey of the entire area falling under their jurisdiction and identify those pockets, markets and crowded places which have the potential of becoming the superspreaders of coronavirus and its Omicron variant.

The order further stated that all DMs and DCPs shall deploy a sufficient number of enforcement teams on the field to keep utmost vigil at public places to enforce strict adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour to avoid any possible surge in Covid-19 cases.

Related News

Veteran Congress Leader P T Thomas Dies at 71

Animals at Kaziranga National Park Provided with Blankets…

RIIMS App Can’t be Reason for Teacher’s Death: Ranoj Pegu

Assam Loan Controversy: CM Sarma Says He Will Take 14k Crore…

The order also mentioned that all social, political, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious festival related gatherings and congregations are prohibited throughout NCT of Delhi. All restaurants and bars are allowed up to 50% seating capacity.

Meanwhile, the Omicron cases in India has risen to 213, Union health ministry data showed on Wednesday. Maharashtra tops the list with 65 cases and Delhi with 57 patients. Till now, 90 patients have been discharged after recovery.

ALSO READ: Animals at Kaziranga National Park Provided with Blankets & Heaters

You might also like
Assam

Student Unions Observes Hunger Strike Against CAA

Top Stories

SC Rejects Hearing On Scrapping Of Governor’s Rule In BTC

National

Delhi: Internet Services Temporarily Suspended at Protesting Sites

Top Stories

COVID-19 India: Delhi worst-hit surpassing Mumbai with 70,390 Cases

Assam

Missing IAF Aircraft Update: Search intensifies

National

TCS Sets up 11 COVID-19 Isolation Centers for Staff