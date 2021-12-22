Delhi Govt Bans Mass Gatherings in Christmas & New Year

The Delhi government has banned mass gatherings during Christmas and New Year Eve amid the rise in cases of COVID-19 and Omicron threat. The government said that the district magistrates and District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) would be responsible for controlling the disease.

The DDMA in an order said that all district magistrates shall conduct an intensive survey of the entire area falling under their jurisdiction and identify those pockets, markets and crowded places which have the potential of becoming the superspreaders of coronavirus and its Omicron variant.

The order further stated that all DMs and DCPs shall deploy a sufficient number of enforcement teams on the field to keep utmost vigil at public places to enforce strict adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour to avoid any possible surge in Covid-19 cases.

The order also mentioned that all social, political, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious festival related gatherings and congregations are prohibited throughout NCT of Delhi. All restaurants and bars are allowed up to 50% seating capacity.

Meanwhile, the Omicron cases in India has risen to 213, Union health ministry data showed on Wednesday. Maharashtra tops the list with 65 cases and Delhi with 57 patients. Till now, 90 patients have been discharged after recovery.

ALSO READ: Animals at Kaziranga National Park Provided with Blankets & Heaters